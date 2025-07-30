Terrell May had his well-known wish to play with his brother come true earlier this year, when Taylan May joined the Wests Tigers ranks following a two-year NRL hiatus.

While the duo have been thriving on the field for Benji Marshall's side, The Mole reports its May stocks could just grow even more, if the brothers get their way.

Tyrone May, the eldest of the May brothers, has been a target of an internal recruitment push in Leichhardt, led by his two siblings.

It's been reported that the pair are desperate to have their older brother don the Tigers logo, while replicating the on-field family trio that their teammates, the Fainu's, have been able to display.

The eldest May, who is still just 29 years old, has been playing in the Super League for two years, where he has made a name for himself as one of the league's elite halves.

His two-year stint has seen him suit up for the Catalans Dragons and Hull KR, with the star re-signing with the latter just last month.

While his younger brothers are hoping to have him at the club in 2026, his latest contract extension could make that difficult, with his coach Willie Peters declaring, "He's a really important member of our team," following his re-signing.

There has been no official release request from Tyrone as of yet, but if his brothers get their way, there may just be one coming.