Rugby league great Matty Johns and NRL journalist Phil Rothfield have named their top 10 players in the game today in a column in The Daily Telegraph.

They focused on players that have had strong 2020 campaigns in what has been one the strangest NRL seasons to date.

The pair were at odds over who is the game’s best player, with Johns naming Dally M favourite Nathan Cleary at number one.

Cleary has enjoyed a career-best season, helping lead the Panthers to a charge up to the top of the ladder.

“As they say in the classics, “When a boy….becomes a man,”” Johns wrote.

“Nathan’s strength has always been poise and composure but this year he has blossomed creatively.

“As he hits 100 NRL games, he’s learnt how to dictate a contest and how to control the tempo of a game through the nature of his kicks.”

Rounding out Johns’ top five players are Roosters pair James Tedesco and Luke Keary, Melbourne’s Cameron Smith and Raider Josh Papalii.

Rothfield still identifies Tedesco as the number one player in the game, labelling him as one of the all-time greatest fullbacks.

“A slashing performance against the Canberra Raiders last week again proved why Roosters superstar and Dally M champion James Tedesco is still the No.1 player in the game,” Rothfield wrote.

“He is a dynamite attacking player and can now be rated alongside the all-time great fullbacks including Billy Slater.”

Rounding out Rothfield’s top five is Smith, Tedesco, Papalii and Panther Api Koroisau.

Check out their full lists below!

Johns’ top 10 NRL players

1. Nathan Cleary

2. James Tedesco

3. Cameron Smith

4. Luke Keary

5. Josh Papalii

6. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

7. Jack Wighton

8. Cody Walker

9. Ryan Papenhuyzen

10. Clint Gutherson

Rothfield’s top 10 NRL players

1. Nathan Cleary

2. Cameron Smith

3. Api Koroisau

4. James Tedesco

5. Josh Papalii

6. James Fisher-Harris

7. Luke Keary

8 Jack Wighton

9. Junior Paulo

10. Clint Gutherson