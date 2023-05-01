As Rabbitohs fans countdown for the arrival of Jack Wighton, Matthew Johns has delivered his opinion on what position he sees the Raider playing next season.

Currently playing in the five-eighth position with the Raiders, it is predicted that Wighton will take one of the centre spots next year alongside Campbell Graham.

However, speaking on SEN 1170 Morning Glory, Matthew Johns believes he is better used in the middle of the field than in the centres.

"At this point in his career, I see him operating in the middle of the field," Johns said on SEN 1170 Morning Glory.

"I don't see him as a centre."

Whilst on the subject of Jack Wighton, Johns discussed why he took a pay cut to join Souths rather than accept more money at either the Raiders or Dolphins.

"Purely from a money point of view, (there's) a lot of people saying, ‘Why would you leave your hometown club (that) you've been at for a long time, to another club and take a pay cut'," Johns continued.

"For any other club, I agree with that, in my opinion, South Sydney is different, I think there is incredible prestige to play for South Sydney."

“The moment that he said, ‘I'm going on the (open) market and test (his value)', I went, ‘I reckon I know where he was going to go'."

Jack Wighton will join the South Sydney Rabbitohs on November 1 this year.