Ex-New Zealand Warriors' prop Matt Lodge is reportedly set to sign with the Sydney Roosters for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Lodge was released in a snap decision by the Warriors a number of weeks ago, just 24 hours before kick-off in a game he was named to play against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The club stated at the time that Lodge not wanting to move to New Zealand was the reason behind the decision, and while it's believed Lodge had turned down an option to remain with the club in 2023 and beyond ahead of their move back across the ditch on those reasons, it was later revealed the immediate release came with Lodge and the club owner, Mark Robinson, not seeing eye to eye.

That left Lodge without a club, as he has been ever since, with no club having enough spare salary cap space to sign Lodge under the NRL's minimum nominal fee for the forward.

It's believed that number has been going down by around $20,000 per week, with the Parramatta Eels previously rumoured to be interested, but unable to afford him.

It's now reported by The Daily Telegraph that Lodge will be in Roosters' colours in the coming weeks, with the prop to bring valuable experience and punch to a pack which has lacked plenty this season.

The club sit just outside the top eight as it stands, having suffered some horror losses as their expectations bounced from a pre-season top of the table chance, to a mid-season fight for the top eight spot.

It's understood the deal for Lodge will only see him at the Roosters until the end of 2022, with the prop still on the lookout for a club in 2023. He has purchased a house in Sydney and is believed to want to find a club in the Sydney basin for his next long-term deal.

Lodge has played a single game of Brisbane rugby union since finishing with the Warriors, although has reportedly been keeping fit in the hopes that a Sydney-based club would be able to squeeze him in under their salary cap before the August 1 trade deadline.

Lodge would join a forward pack in Trent Robinson's side which includes Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Queensland prop Lindsay Collins.