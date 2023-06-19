The Sydney Roosters have reportedly given Matt Lodge permission to leave the club immediately after granting his release request.

Earlier in this past month, the Roosters turned down two requests by Lodge's management for a release, but the Sydney Morning Herald reports that a club official confirmed to them that the club has had a change of heart and decided to grant his release.

Matt Lodge was left out of the Roosters team last weekend and is reportedly no longer part of their plans for the remainder of the season and going forward.

The Herald reports that the club is said to be privately disappointed with his performances and attitudes since being informed his contract was not going to be renewed.

Currently, on approximately $300,000 for this season at the Roosters, it is unclear whether a deal with another club has been done or not, however, he is still attending training with the Roosters.

Last week, News Corp reported that Lodge had met with Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo. He also addressed a statement earlier this month regarding his future.

“I think I'll be heading on at this point,” Lodge said via the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I'm just happy to play my role ... whether it ends here, at the end of the year or if it's longer. I've enjoyed my time here and I am enjoying my time here, so it's good.

“I'm on a reduced [deal] but I can't do that forever. I was probably under the assumption that I was going to stay longer when I did that, and we did speak about that, but the situation changed.”