Canterbury Bulldogs half and New South Wales State of Origin hopeful Matt Burton will face a nervous wait for the match review committee's charge sheet after he was placed on report during Sunday afternoon's game against the Newcastle Knights.

Burton has been part of the Blues squad for both the opening two games of the series, but is seen as having a strong chance of coming straight into the centres for Game 3 of the series - a dead rubber in Sydney to be played on July 12.

It comes as the Blues look for options ahead of 2024. Campbell Graham was seen as a near certainty to come into the side for the injured Tom Trbojevic, while Stephen Crichton's place is also not secure.

Graham has reportedly been ruled out with injury however, which was going to open the door for Burton to come into the side.

Burton did his chances of selection no favours in the Bulldogs' 66-0 loss at the hands of the Newcastle Knights on Saturday afternoon, but it was a hip drop in the final minutes of the game on Bradman Best.

Despite not being penalised at the time, Burton was put on report for the tackle at the next stoppage in play by referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski.

Burton seemed to awkwardly fall off the side of the tackle, however, the play looked anything but a conventional hip drop and it would likely come as a surprise if he was on the charge sheet come Monday morning.

The hip drop continues to be a talking point in NRL circles, with it disappearing from the radar in recent times before returning on Saturday evening with Alex Twal sin-binned for one in the Tigers' heavy 74 points to 0 loss against the Cowboys.

The Blues' side will likely be named before charges are dropped, with the NSWRL suggesting 8:30 am was the likely time for the announcement ahead of the dead rubber.