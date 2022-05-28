Penrith Panthers star five-eighth Jarome Luai will be able to line up for the New South Wales Blues in State of Origin Game 1 despite being hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge by the match review committee.

The tackle came during the game against the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday evening, which the Panthers went on to win 22 points to nil.

In a dominating performance by the Panthers, Luai avoided being placed on report by the on-field official for a late shot which also appeared high and had questions marks over whether it was a shoulder charge on North Queensland Cowboys star fullback Scott Drinkwater, who had made a line break.

The match review committee, in releasing their charge sheet on Saturday morning, found Luai had only committed a Grade 1 offence. As it is his first offence of the season, his fine can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights the charge and loses.

Only a third offence does a Grade 1 careless high tackle become suspension-worthy, although even then it can be reduced to a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea.

If Luai had of been hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle, he automatically would have faced a match with an early guilty plea, which would have ruled him out of Origin 1.

Luai said after the game that he wasn't worried about copping a penalty from the judiciary.

"I'm not really worried. I just tried to read the play," Luai said.

"Scott Drinkwater has been really good for them.

"I didn't realise I hit him in the head. I spoke to him after the game and he's all good, so hopefully I don't get in too much trouble for it."

Coach Ivan Cleary also confirmed Nathan Cleary - who didn't play the final minutes of the game - only had a little cork, but took exception to the fact he had been tackled multiple times late and in the air.

"He just got a cork, just hobbled around. So he should be fine," coach Ivan Cleary said.

"I had a view that kick pressure has changed again tonight. Because we never ever get kick pressure penalties.

"And he was tackled multiple times tonight late and in the air and whatever. Maybe it (the rule) has changed?"