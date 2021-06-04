A week on after reports indicated that Dragons fullback Matt Dufty isn’t in the clubs plans for next year as they prioritise youth, Dufty had a game of games on Thursday night that may have just sent his stock through the roof.

The 25-year-old, who remains a core piece for the Dragons (for the time-being), played a major role in St George Illawarra’s 52-24 victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

The gun fullback scored two tries and adding a further five try assists in a commanding performance that will be sure to garner plenty of attention from rival clubs.

Speaking on the performance of Dufty and the current contract situation, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he made the most of his opportunities and it was a performance to be enjoyed.

“It just helps Matt and it helps our team,” Griffin said post-game, per NRL.com.

“He had a really good game, Matt. Made the most of the opportunities he got.

“[The contract situation] is not about one game or a performance. We need to enjoy tonight and it’s been a tough month since the Storm. It’s been a really tough month.”

Last week, Griffin explained why Dufty wouldn’t be a part of the clubs plans moving forward.

“We’ve got to build our list and Matt’s made a really good contribution here over the period he’s been here but come to the chase, we don’t see that going forward on our list.” Griffin said.

“We’ve got some great young kids coming through in Cody Ramsey and (Tyrell) Sloane.

MATTHEW DUFTY

Fullback Dragons ROUND 13 STATS 2

Tries 5

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks

“We haven’t not offered Matt Dufty a contract so we can go out and offer a heap of money to someone else because we haven’t got a heap of money in next year’s cap.”

Dufty and the Dragons will look to make it two in a row in Round 14 when they face off with the bottom of the table Bulldogs on Monday, June 14.