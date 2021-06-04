A week on after reports indicated that Dragons fullback Matt Dufty isn’t in the clubs plans for next year as they prioritise youth, Dufty had a game of games on Thursday night that may have just sent his stock through the roof.
The 25-year-old, who remains a core piece for the Dragons (for the time-being), played a major role in St George Illawarra’s 52-24 victory over the Brisbane Broncos.
The gun fullback scored two tries and adding a further five try assists in a commanding performance that will be sure to garner plenty of attention from rival clubs.
Welcome back Matt Dufty! 👏 #TelstraPremiership #NRLDragonsBroncos pic.twitter.com/QlG0CUgjoc
— NRL (@NRL) June 3, 2021
Speaking on the performance of Dufty and the current contract situation, Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he made the most of his opportunities and it was a performance to be enjoyed.
“It just helps Matt and it helps our team,” Griffin said post-game, per NRL.com.
“He had a really good game, Matt. Made the most of the opportunities he got.
“[The contract situation] is not about one game or a performance. We need to enjoy tonight and it’s been a tough month since the Storm. It’s been a really tough month.”
Razzle dazzle Dufty gets his double! 🔥#TelstraPremiership Moment of the Match #NRLDragonsBroncos pic.twitter.com/DdvkYQrOcu
— NRL (@NRL) June 3, 2021
Last week, Griffin explained why Dufty wouldn’t be a part of the clubs plans moving forward.
“We’ve got to build our list and Matt’s made a really good contribution here over the period he’s been here but come to the chase, we don’t see that going forward on our list.” Griffin said.
“We’ve got some great young kids coming through in Cody Ramsey and (Tyrell) Sloane.
“We haven’t not offered Matt Dufty a contract so we can go out and offer a heap of money to someone else because we haven’t got a heap of money in next year’s cap.”
Dufty and the Dragons will look to make it two in a row in Round 14 when they face off with the bottom of the table Bulldogs on Monday, June 14.
I’m like some of the other Dragons supporters…..confused! No other player in their squad has the speed & brilliance of Duff. No other player can cause so much excitement the way he does, so it leads to the obvious question…..why don’t the club want to retain him? I know what a great prospect Cody Ramsey is and I’ve heard some very positive comments about Tyrell Sloane, but when Duff goes who’s going to ignite the team? I hope the Red V reconsider their decision and keep him, because if they don’t I fear he will come back and bite them on the ar$e like a great white shark!
Anthony Griffin has explained the club’s decision but there is still time to change their minds. Some kind of compromise would be a good starting point.
I don’t think he’s getting released based on his performance. I think it’s more to do with off the field stuff
Apparently Griffin is in love with Norman and Ramsey. Dufty can’t do anything right in his eyes.
I’m as critical of Dufty in defense as anybody, but at the moment he’s easily one of the top 3 players in the side even with his deficiencies. I think the team has much bigger problems to address and should give Dufty another two years. We’ve spent more money on duds like Norman and Graham without blinking so surely retaining Dufty now is a no brainer.
We’ve also proven recently that being without Dufty has a terrible effect on team performance.
I reckon if Griffin gets rid of Dufty and retains Norman then he won’t be welcome at the club as far as the fans concerned.
I’m still waiting for Ramsey to show us anything to indicate he’s the alternative. IMO he’s not up to first grade scratch at the moment. Dufty gets criticised for defence, but Ramsey can’t tackle or catch and gets smashed in defence he’s so light. Dufty is by far our best attacking player and sets up more tries than anyone else too. I think Ramsey needs to improve a lot to be picked for first grade and would rather one of the Feagai brothers on the wing, just anybody but Peirera.
If hook gets rid of Dufty he can tear up my 18 year membership and 50 year following of the club while he’s at it. How we can sign grubs and duds like McGuire and geriatrics like Beale is beyond belief.
Dufty will go to Brisbane and Isaako will go to Tigers
Griffin claiming that “one good game” rubbish. Dufty has been the spark all bloody year and if he can’t see that he needs his eyes checked and read the player stats. Griffin cannot coach. That’s what Phil Gould said and why he was punted at Penrith. Nothing he has done with the Dragons has changed this opinion. Coaching is not buying players that you think are slightly better then what you already have. You need to coach and improve/lift the players already on the books. If a local kid wants to play and “he can play” he should be able to play for the local club he loves. Like I said before, where are the Dragons points going to come from? Dufty and Lomax out of the team and the Dragons proved their is no points in them. Cody Ramsey is a talent but last night he had a shocker! I haven’t seen any of the new batch of juniors show first grade qualities as yet. If someone breaks the line there isn’t one Dragon who can run them down. I really hope Dufty doesn’t end up at the Broncos and I hope he is welcomed back when Griffin is punted.