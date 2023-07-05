Initially off-contract at the end of the season, Brisbane Broncos forward Martin Taupau has signed a one-year extension to remain at the club.

The 239-game forward will bring experience to the Broncos' 2024 roster and is invaluable in helping develop the younger players at the club.

Taupau was brought into the club this season after a seven-year stint with the Manly Sea Eagles and has been a great addition off the interchange bench.

Having played in all 17 games so far this season, the versatile forward has averaged 25 minutes per game, racking up 1367 running metres - one-third of those being post-contact metres - 29 tackle busts, 13 offloads and 308 tackles.

"The culture here is just phenomenal, and I felt like the minute I walked through the doors, I felt, this is my family, and this is my home," said Taupau.

“For me, every single week I have to repay that by training really hard and performing every week."

Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters is happy to have Taupau remain at the club for an extra season.

“Marty is playing an important role for us and it is terrific news that he re-signed for another year here at the Broncos," Walters said.

“He has a lot of experience and is a great team man who is helping to bring through the next generation of forwards as well as playing some really good footy himself.”