English Super League club Hull FC have reportedly offered axed Tiger Benji Marshall a mega offer that will place him as one of the highest paid players in the league, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the 35-year-old has been tabled a one-year deal worth close to $722,000 in a move that would see Marshall play under newly appointed Hull FC coach and former Wests teammate Brett Hodgson.

Marshall is set to make a decision on moving to England to potentially link up with his 2005 premiership teammate in the coming weeks.

Hull FC’s offer to Marshall is on par with former St George Illawarra playmaker Gareth Widdop’s contract at Warrington as the Super League’s highest earner.

While there is plenty of interest locally, a deal with Hull FC would see Marshall earn five times the amount he was reportedly offered from North Queensland and Cronulla.

Canterbury remain interested in Marshall but will place landing Matt Burton via an early release as a priority before pushing any further for the 324-game great.

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett revealed he was keeping a list spot open for 2021 if Burton was keen on moving to Belmore 12 months prior to his contract with Canterbury.

“We’re definitely not done and dusted. We’ve got three spots still available and obviously one will be held for Matt Burton if we can try and do a deal and get him out early but the other two spots, we have a very clear idea of what we need and who we need to go after,” Barrett told SEN.