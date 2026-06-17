Sam Walker has taken over the overall lead of Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP ahead of teammates Selwyn Cobbo and Cameron Munster after the Maroons thumped the Blues in Game 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday evening.

Our panel were split on who should have been at the top, with Cameron Munster, Sam Walker and Selwyn Cobbo all being voted in top spot by at least one judge.

All three of those players came in for heavy votes, although Walker didn't feature on all four lists, while Harry Grant also featured on three of the four judges' lists.

Kalyn Ponga, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Max Plath were the other Queensland players to gain votes.

Mark Nawaqanitawase, who scored a double on debut, was the only Blue to receive any votes.

With the leader Walker sitting on 22 votes, it means anyone on 2 or more votes can still win the title overall, leaving all of Munster, Selwyn Cobbo, Ethan Strange, Nathan Cleary, Harry Grant, James Tedesco, Kalyn Ponga, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Cameron Murray and Max Plath officially in the mix.

For each game of the 2026 State of Origin series, our voting panel consisting of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist and writers Leo Twemlow and Dan Nichols, and me as editor, will vote on the games on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine the State of Origin MVP.

Here are all the votes for Game 2 and the overall leaderboard after the first two games of the series.

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Matt Clements

5. Cameron Munster (Queensland Maroons)

4. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland Maroons)

3. Sam Walker (Queensland Maroons)

2. Harry Grant (Queensland Maroons)

1. Kalyn Ponga (Queensland Maroons)

Dan Nichols

5. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland Maroons)

4. Cameron Munster (Queensland Maroons)

3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland Maroons)

2. Kalyn Ponga (Queensland Maroons)

1. Mark Nawaqanitawase (New South Wales Blues)

Scott Pryde

5. Cameron Munster (Queensland Maroons)

4. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland Maroons)

3. Harry Grant (Queensland Maroons)

2. Sam Walker (Queensland Maroons)

1. Max Plath (Queensland Maroons)

Leo Twemlow

5. Sam Walker (Queensland Maroons)

4. Harry Grant (Queensland Maroons)

3. Cameron Munster (Queensland Maroons)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland Maroons)

1. Max Plath (Queensland Maroons)

Full leaderboard

Sam Walker - 22 votes

Selwyn Cobbo - 19 votes

Cameron Munster - 19 votes

Ethan Strange - 18 votes

Nathan Cleary - 15 votes

Harry Grant - 9 votes

James Tedesco - 5 votes

Kalyn Ponga - 3 votes

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 3 votes

Cameron Murray - 2 votes

Max Plath - 2 votes

Mark Nawaqanitawase 1 votes

Victor Radley - 1 vote

Hudson Young - 1 vote