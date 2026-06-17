There are moments in sports broadcasting when the analyst stops analysing and starts venting, and Wednesday night had one of those moments.

Phil Gould, the Bulldogs' General Manager, turned a routine post-match cross into a brutally honest man that NSW fans had been waiting for someone to deliver.

The trigger was a 44-24 collapse in Game 2 of the State of Origin series, a result that didn't just hand Queensland a series-levelling win but exposed every soft spot Gould had warned about before a ball was even kicked.

When asked by host James Bracey about what changes selectors should make before the decider, Gould didn't so much answer the question as detonate it.

"Tonight's not the night to be looking at selections, all right," Gould quickly said on the Channel Nine broadcast.

"They've got another two club rounds to get through before they can pick a team.

"I've got some advice for them: stop listening to advice, stop listening to people in the media, stop listening to experts on panels, stop reading papers, and sit down and analyse the game, get a game plan together and pick a team that can execute the game plan.

"It's very frustrating, our selection process, I'm afraid. Stop taking advice."

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The NSW Blues made five changes for Game 2, the most eyebrow-raising being the demotion of Manly back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu, arguably the best back-rower in the competition at the moment.

Just as contentious was the recall of Mitch Moses, parachuted into the side despite not having played a club game in six weeks.

"The more changes we make, the better it is for Queensland. Queensland will now sit there and laugh because they don't have," Gould said.

"We'll panic, we'll make changes, and we'll bring back blokes who are half fit. We brought back a bloke tonight that hadn't played for six weeks.

"Stop listening to experts."

Brad Fittler, who was alongside Gould on Wednesday night, offered a gentler read of the same criticisms.

The former Blues five-eighth and coach pointed out that NSW had a genuine platform to win the contest after a strong opening half before the wheels came falling off in the second half.

"They failed to execute," Fittler simply summarised.

"I thought there were signs in game one. I said before the series, this New South Wales side to me looked really vulnerable if they didn't get better than even money share with the ball, they needed the ball. I just couldn't see this team winning without the ball," Gould stated.

"There is no doubt in the world that when they get good possession, Queensland are far better than NSW in attacking situations. They're more courageous with the ball, they're more skilful, they're more willing to support play and throw those passes and kick the ball on early tackles.

"They're just more courageous with their attacking football. When New South Wales is ultra-conservative, ultra-structured, it was a little bit more ball movement in the first half in their own half of the field, which served them well.

"But when it comes down to it, this New South Wales side cannot beat Queensland unless it dominates possession and field position.

"The second half proved that – 36 points in 40 minutes of football, when you've got a chance to close the series out and send them home empty. You don't want to kick them while they're down, but they were just terrible."

The decider between the Blues and the Maroons will take place on July 8 at Suncorp Stadium.