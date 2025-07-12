Dolphins and Maroons prop, Josh Kerr, has been officially sanctioned by the NRL following his comments about how the State of Origin decider was officiated.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, the Maroons' 20th man described referee Ashley Klein as a "double agent."

"I thought Ash Klein did a bit to try and, you know, even it up or make it a bit closer," Kerr shockingly conceded.

"We were sitting there going, 'it's rorted, the game's rorted'.

"I haven't got the best eyesight at times, but I'm watching four passes and s---.

"We were all on the sidelines just going, 'oh, no, it's a double agent'".

Kerr went on to admit he will most likely be reprimanded for these comments, which is exactly what has occurred with the NRL officially providing him with a breach notice.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Queensland Maroons and Dolphins player Josh Kerr with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct.

"Kerr, who was a member of the Queensland Maroons' extended squad for State of Origin Game Three, made public statements following the match regarding the performance and integrity of the match officials, which are alleged to have contravened the NRL Code of Conduct," the NRL's statement read.

"The comments are considered detrimental to the best interests of the game and also serve to undermine the credibility of match officials."

Kerr has five business days to respond to the breach notice.