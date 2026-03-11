Former Mark Geyer has questioned the wisdom of a reported big-money offer from the Parramatta Eels for Mitch Barnett as the race for the veteran forward heats up.\n\nBarnett confirmed earlier this year that the 2026 season would be his final campaign with the New Zealand Warriors, citing family reasons for his planned return to Australia.\n\nThe experienced front-rower, who has represented New South Wales, is coming off a serious knee injury after suffering an ACL rupture in Round 13 last season.\n\nDespite that setback, the 31-year-old remains one of the most sought-after forwards on the market.\n\nReports suggest Parramatta have tabled an offer worth around $860,000 per season, along with increasing their original offer from two years to three.\n\nThat figure would place Barnett among the club's highest-paid players behind star halfback Mitchell Moses, who reportedly earns about $1.3 million a season.\n\nHowever, Geyer believes the Eels may be taking a significant gamble.\n\n"That is almost reckless of Parramatta," Geyer told 2GB's Wide World of Sports.\n\n"This is a guy that is almost 32 and coming off an ACL injury.\n\n"Yes, he is a good player, and he has been getting better with age. But to be in position to offer someone who is 32 $860,000 a year after coming off profound injury to now be one of the highest paid players in your team, I don't think that is good for team harmony."\n\nParramatta's pursuit comes as the club looks to strengthen its middle rotation, particularly with veteran prop Junior Paulo nearing the latter stages of his career.\n\nThe Eels have already added experience through the signing of Jack de Belin, and recently lost forward momentum with J'maine Hopgood sidelined through suspension.\n\nHowever, Parramatta may face an uphill battle to secure the Warriors forward, with the Brisbane Broncos reportedly leading the race for his signature.\n\nGeyer said he had heard the deal may already be close to completion for the Broncos, but Barnett is still yet to make the final call.\n\nBarnett's decision is expected by the end of the week, adding extra intrigue to Thursday night's clash between the Eels and Broncos, a match that could now double as an audition for the front-rower's next home.