Marc Tannous is one of the many talented players coming through the Wests Tigers system, and the playmaker has opened up on his rugby league journey as he patiently waits for his opportunities in the coming seasons.

Attempting to turn their fortunes around after three consecutive wooden spoons, Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall have continually looked to players coming through their pathways system as they prepare for the future.

Over the past three years, Jahream Bula, Kit Laulilii, Heath Mason, Luke Laulilii, Tony Sukkar and the now-departed Lachlan Galvin, Tallyn Da Silva, and Jordan Miller have all been handed their first-grade debuts, successfully making the transition from the lower grades.

As this contingent of players continues to fight for a regular spot in the first-grade team, a new breed of prospects is slowly making a name for themselves in the junior representative competitions for the club's pathways teams.

One of these players is playmaker Tannous, who trained with the NRL squad in the pre-season and has spent this year playing in both the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.

"It's unreal (wearing the Tigers jersey), especially when you've lived in Concord all your life and you've been a Tigers fan since knee-high," Tannous told Zero Tackle.

"To one day play in the NRL is a dream of mine, and if I can get there, no matter how long it is, I'm happy to be patient. It would mean the world to me and my family.

"I just want to play some consistent footy and the rewards will come."

A talented prospect who plays in the halves, the 19-year-old has been in the Wests Tigers system since 2023 and is the younger brother of Michael Tannous, who appeared in four matches for the Lebanon national team and also spent time in the club's system.

"Watching the adversity that he went through and seeing him come out on top of it is just a testament to how strong he is," Tannous said of his older brother.

Taking things one step at a time, and happy to be patient and wait for his opportunities, the Balmain junior was granted the opportunity to train with the NRL squad in the pre-season, which saw him train alongside Jarome Luai and learn from the four-time premiership winner.

Basing his game on Luai's former halves partner, Nathan Cleary, Tannous spoke about the importance of his family and how influential they have been towards his rugby league journey.

"They've been unreal and backed me through everything and support me," he said.

"When you're not playing the best patch of footy, they're the only ones you can lean on and have a bit of a sook too and they help you get you through it."