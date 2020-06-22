Tom Trbojevic faces an extended stint on the sidelines after limping off early in the second half of Manly’s gutsy win against Canberra.

After scoring a try and setting up another, Trbojevic came from the field clutching at his left hamstring, and did not return.

It’s the same hamstring Trbojevic injured twice last season, and the early diagnosis is he could spend six weeks on the sidelines.

Already injury-hit, the Sea Eagles were forced to play with just one interchange for the last 25 minutes after Dylan Walker, Brad Parker and then Trbojevic all sustained injuries.

Des Hasler had nothing but praise for his courageous players, pinpointing it as a highlight of his long Manley career.

“That’s one of the best wins I’ve seen in a maroon and white jersey, especially against a quality side like Canberra,” Hasler said post-game.

“Wins like that build seasons. It’s one of those games where you lose three players and you hang in there, you want to walk away with the points. It was plenty of guts shown and they hung in for each other.”

Hasler insisted he wasn’t too worried about Trbojevic.

“I’m not too concerned,” he said. “Obviously, later in the season might have been a bit more drama but there’s still time to go.

“He’s just disappointed, he loves playing footy so that will be the hardest part for him. We’ll get him back, he’ll be okay.”