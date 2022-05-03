The Manly Sea Eagles tight salary cap could see in-form half Kieran Foran left out of the club's future plans.

Contracted until only the end of this season, Foran's reportedly hoping to extend two more years at around $300,000 per year.

The Warriors have secured Dylan Walker from next season, with Martin Taupau expected to move on. Despite these two coming off the cap, it might not be enough to retain Foran.

Despite being in his best form since leaving Manly, it might not be enough to earn an extension thanks to the club's contract situation.

With Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic reportedly getting raises next year and the need to secure young players like Josh Schuster and Haumole Ola'akauatu, it may not be possible.

Foran has been previously linked with a move away from Manly in a player swap, and while the veteran half has stated his intention to remain at Manly, contract negotiations are understood to have been underway since February.

On the Big Sports Breakfast Danny Weidler gave some insight into the Sea Eagles' salary cap situation.

“Manly’s cap is tight, I think that Kieran Foran would be looking for a one or a two-year deal worth around $300k per year and I don’t know whether they’ve got the money for that right now to do it,” Weidler said.

“I don’t know whether they can find that $300k, I guess the only way is to try and move players on who are already on contract, that could be their option.

“I don’t know which players would be targeted, they’ve obviously got Dylan Walker leaving already. I don’t think Marty Taupau is going to be there next year.

“There will be a couple of others as well who they won’t re-sign, but I don’t think even given all of that with the big contracts that the Trbojevic’s are on, the massive contract DCE is on.

“And they’ve got some really good young players like the Schuster and Olakau’atu and these sort of guys - and they’re going to need more money to stay there."

With the form that Foran is in and his history at the club, it's hard to imagine the Eagles letting him go. If it is him or a young star, their future will have to come first though.

The contract for Foran also has an added layer of complexity, given the club are reportedly under pressure from Josh Schuster's management in terms of playing at five-eighth.

Schuster, who had a boom 2021 season in the second row, returned from injury to play there on the weekend, impressing coach Des Hasler, who also attempted to squash the rumours of discontent at the post game press conference.