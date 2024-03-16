The two victorious teams from the NRL season-opening double-header in Las Vegas return to play their first game back in Australia for 2024 at a soldout 4 Pines Park on Sunday afternoon, with the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters both looking to make it two from two.

Manly, who have confirmed no tickets remain for the hotly anticipated game, were near their best as they dismantled the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Las Vegas.

It has already led to some suggesting they will be a top-four dark horse, and if they can remain at full strength throughout the campaign, it's not hard to see why.

A lot of that boils down to Tom Trbojevic's form and fitness, but when he is surrounded by the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Haumole Olakau'atu, Jake Trbojevic and the much-maligned, yet promising signing of Luke Brooks, it's little wonder why this Manly team could view only the sky as their limit.

The Roosters, on the other hand, were also fantastic in their season-opener, running past the Brisbane Broncos in Las Vegas.

Last year's grand finalists struggled to hold the Roosters, who come into this year with one of the competition's best backlines and a stack of depth throughout their squad.

As if they didn't play well another while they were in the States, Dominic Young and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves both come back into the side, although they do lose Spencer Leniu to suspension.

Manly's only change is Jason Saab missing out, with the winger to miss up to six weeks injured. Tommy Talau, who is another of their recruits from the Tigers, joins the 17.

How to watch Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

The Sea Eagles and Roosters have the Round 2 Sunday afternoon fixture, meaning there are two ways to tune into this clash.

The first of those is through Fox Sports, who will broadcast the game on Fox League (Channel 502). To watch this coverage, you'll need to have a Foxtel TV subscription.

The free to air TV alternative is Channel 9, who will broadcast the game from 3pm (AEDT).

Both networks have live streaming options as well, with Fox Sports' coverage available on the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports, and the Nine coverage available on 9Now.

For New Zealand, Sky Sports hold exclusive rights to the NRL, and globally, you can tune into the Watch NRL app.

4 Pines Park MAN 21 FT 14 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters teams

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Tommy Talau 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Nathan Brown 18. Jakob Arthur 20. Aaron Woods

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sandon Smith 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Nat Butcher 17. Terrell May 18. Connor Watson 19. Fetalaiga Pauga

Key game information: Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters

Kick-off: Sunday, March 17, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Venue: 4 Pines Park, Brookvale

Overall record: Played 140, Sea Eagles 87, Roosters 51, Drawn 2

Record at venue: Played 53, Sea Eagles 37, Roosters 16

Last meeting: 2023, Round 23, Roosters 26 defeat Sea Eagles 16 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Referee: Todd Smith

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters betting odds

The Roosters, despite being away from home, come into this game as favourites. As it stands, they pay $1.70, while the Sea Eagles sit at $2.15.

The line is set at just 2.5 points with a close one expected, while Dominic Young, in his club debut, is favourite at $9 to score the first try.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Saturday, March 16.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters prediction

A tough game to tip this, but the Roosters hold the cards if they get off to a good start and attack solidly.

Manly has plenty of attacking weapons, but whether they have the defensive mettle to match the Roosters remains to be seen.

We will take the tri-colours in a close one.

Roosters by 4.