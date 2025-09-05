The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed a host of player departures following their 27-26 win over the New Zealand Warriors — a game that doubled as Daly Cherry-Evans' farewell appearance for the club.

After what can only be considered a disappointing season on the Northern Beaches, AAP journalist Scott Bailey reports that nine players from the current extended squad will not be returning in 2026.

The most high-profile exit is, of course, Cherry-Evans, who announced earlier in the year that 2025 would be his final campaign with the Sea Eagles. While widely tipped to join the Sydney Roosters next season, the veteran halfback is yet to put pen to paper on a deal.

Forwards Toafofoa Sipley (Warrington Wolves) and Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity) will both head to the English Super League, while utility Dean Matterson has signed with a Super XIII outfit in France.

Prop Josh Aloiai also appears to have played his last game for the club. Despite being contracted through to 2027, Aloiai is expected to retire on medical grounds due to a chronic shoulder injury that limited him to just five appearances in 2025.

Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Tommy Talau, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega and Michael Chee-Kam have likewise been farewelled. Talau's departure comes as the biggest surprise, given the centre featured in 10 matches this season.

“Obviously, I'd love to stay,” Talau told the Daily Telegraph recently, though that now seems off the table.

Notably absent from the departures list were Aaron Schoupp and Siosiua Taukeiaho. The Sea Eagles have reportedly been in discussions to extend Taukeiaho's stay, while Schoupp also looked set to remain on the Northern Beaches in 2026.

It's since been revealed that Schoupp might have suffered an ACL in last night's victory and if scans prove this to be true, he would be looking at an extended stint on the sidelines while he recovers.