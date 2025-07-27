The Manly Sea Eagles look set to lose a mainstay in their forward pack, with reports of a medical retirement looming.\r\n\r\nClub enforcer Josh Aloiai is looking at a premature retirement due to an ongoing shoulder injury that has plagued him.\r\n\r\nAloiai has been restricted to just five matches in 2025, barely making it through his comeback match before succumbing to the injury once again.\r\n\r\nHe only lasted 21 minutes in his first game back from injury against the Brisbane Broncos in Round 13, before ultimately making his way back to the sheds early.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_160559" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Josh Aloiai of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium on August 29, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe 29-year-old is owed around $1 million over the next two years of his contract, which looks set to go to waste if he is gonna sit on the sidelines for the Sea Eagles.\r\n\r\nWith stars like Tom Trbojevic, Haumole Olakau'atu and Jamal Fogarty all taking up a large chunk of the club's funds, having Aloiai's contract off the books will boost the Sea Eagles tremendously.\r\n\r\nThe club is now readying the paperwork to submit to the NRL, with a request to medically retire Aloiai.\r\n\r\nHe has played 164 matches at the Sea Eagles and the Wests Tigers.