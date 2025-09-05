The Manly Sea Eagles finished their NRL season an emotional note on Friday night, just missing out on a finals berth while also farewelling their departing skipper, Daly Cherry-Evans.

While nine players are expected to depart the club in 2026, a tenth looks set to be absent from the field for a while, following a major knee injury in the side's 27-26 win over the New Zealand Warriors.

Outside back Aaron Schoupp was in all sorts after suffering a nasty knee injury on Friday night.

Schoupp will be sent for scans to determine the severity of the injury, but according to NRL Physio, he is likely looking at a wounded ACL.

If ruptured, Schoupp will be set for a knee reconstruction, which will result in nine-month sideline stint as he looks to recover.

Schoupp will miss a good chunk of the 2026 season, but will most likely still be a Sea Eagle, after it was revealed that he wouldn't be departing the club despite a mass roster overhaul.

Scans in the coming days will confirm the extend of Schoupp's injury.