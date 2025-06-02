The Manly Sea Eagles have issued a statement condemning the dangerous behaviour of some of their spectators at their most recent home match at 4 Pines Park.

On the weekend, a video went viral on social media, garnering more than 200,000 views, as spectators participated in the 'Run it Straight' challenge on the main hill at 4 Pines Park.

Although no one was seriously injured, the club has issued a statement confirming that the activity will not be tolerated in future matches at their home stadium and that security will now be more vigilant.

This comes after a teenager in New Zealand passed away last week after competing in the 'Run it Straight' challenge and slamming his head into another person.

“It's crazy that people will do this type of thing when they know how dangerous and potentially life-threatening it is," Manly Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said in a statement.

“We will ensure our security is more vigilant in patrolling this outside zone after full time, at all future home games.

"Any spectators who breach our rules by engaging in this type of behaviour will be banned. Full stop.

“As a Club we will continue to make the match day experience at 4 Pines Park one that is safe and enjoyable for all.”