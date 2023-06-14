The Manly Sea Eagles have provided an injury update on four players, including Jake and Ben Trbojevic, ahead of Round 16 against the Eels.

The club confirmed today that Jake Trbojevic is continuing to improve daily from a calf injury he sustained in Round 12. The utility forward has returned to controlled running on the field, but an estimated return has not been announced.

His brother, Ben Trbojevic, is also slowly recovering from an injury sustained in Round 12. The youngest of the Trbojevic brothers, he is progressing steadily following a grade two hamstring injury.

The club has also provided updates on back rower Kelma Tuilagi and centre Brad Parker.

Tuilagi has integrated into training with the entire squad after he endured a facial fracture in Round 11. Manly expects him to return within the next couple of weeks.

While Tuilagi is set for a near return, Brad Parker is set to be out for another four to six weeks. Parker suffered a fractured elbow against the Knights in Round 13.