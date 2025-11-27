Manly Sea Eagles prop Matt Lodge is one of the league's great journeymen; however, it looks like he will be looking beyond just the NRL for his next contract.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Lodge is considering a move to the Super League, with several clubs tabling offers as the veteran forward weighs up where to finish his career.

The 30-year-old played 12 games for the Sea Eagles in 2025, including the final eight in succession, but now looks to be on the move.

The Sea Eagles had left the door open for him to stay on similar terms, but interest from overseas has since complicated the picture.

According to reports, multiple Super League sides have entered the race to sign Lodge, with the former Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters front-rower viewed as a powerful, experienced addition to any forward pack.

While no decision has been finalised, it's understood Lodge is seriously weighing up a move abroad as he approaches the twilight of his career.