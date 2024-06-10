After announcing the long-term retention of Jason Saab, the Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly opened discussion with a star forward to keep him at the club long-term.

One of the most consistent performers in the Manly Sea Eagles forward pack, Taniela Paseka, could remain at the club beyond the expiration of his contract.

Debuting for the club in 2018, Paseka, 26, has played 109 first-grade games for the club and is likely to feature for New Zealand or Tonga in the near future on the international stage.

Although he is contracted through to the end of the 2026 season, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Sea Eagles have opened discussions with Paseka to keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

This would make him the third longest-contracted player at the club behind Haumole Olakau'atu (2031) and Jason Saab (2029).

“This has been Taniela's most consistent year of NRL with him being our starting front-rower all season,'' coach Anthony Seibold said last year after Paskea signed a three-year deal.

“He has closed the gap between his best and his worst games.

“I think by giving him some responsibility as that starting front-rower, he has done a really great job being a more consistent footy player and that comes down to his preparation, which has been good each week.

“Taniela is well settled here at Manly and his best footy is in front of him over the next couple of years.”