Able to speak with rival teams from November 1, Manly Sea Eagles winger Reuben Garrick has reportedly found himself "in the sights" of another NRL team as he looks to secure his long-term future.\r\n\r\nA former Dally M Winger of the Year, Garrick has been a mainstay of the Sea Eagles back-line since his debut back in 2019 and has gone on to play in over 150 matches for the club as well as scoring over 1300 points.\r\n\r\nThe first player to score 20 tries and 100 goals in a season, the 28-year-old is still in the prime of his career and is invaluable to the side, especially with his ability to play on the wing, in the centres and at fullback with ease.\r\n\r\nScoring 12 tries in 18 matches this season, Garrick is nearing the final 12 months of his contract and is set to attract a ton of attention from several teams who are in need of a star outside back.\r\n\r\nOff-contract at the end of the 2026 season, Wide World of Sports reports that Garrick has found himself "in the sights" of the Perth Bears, who will enter the competition in 2027.\r\n\r\nThe links to the NRL's newest expansion team come as his manager confirmed that, unless he is offered a new contract by the Sea Eagles in the next few months, he will test his value on the open market from November 1.\r\n\r\n"Reuben loves it at Manly, but we haven't been able to reach an agreement yet," Garrick's manager, David Riolo, told the publication.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n"Unless things change, he will test the market in November. It's not that far away."\r\n\r\nOther players from the Sea Eagles who can negotiate with rival teams from November 1 include versatile forward Nathan Brown, dummy-half Jake Simpkin and the Trbojevic brothers - Jake and Tom - who are nearing a contract extension.