Siosiua Taukeiaho has had a tremendous career revival in 2025, returning to the NRL without missing a step.\r\n\r\nWhile his form has been commendable for a returning veteran, Taukeiaho has admitted he wants more, with hopes of a call-up to the Tonga international team.\r\n\r\nThe former Sydney Roosters star was a pioneer for the Tongan side's come-up almost a decade ago, starring in the 2017 World Cup alongside Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita.\u00a0\r\n\r\nNow hoping to do the same in 2025, Taukeiaho has expressed his desire to return to the international stage.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_21371" align="alignnone" width="1024"] WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Sio Siua Taukeiaho of the Roosters looks on during a training session at Victoria Park Arena on February 17, 2016 in Warrington, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n\u201cIf Kristian Woolf gives me the call, I would never say no to putting on that red and white jersey again," he told NRL.com.\r\n\r\nHe expressed how much the Tongan side means to him, which is sure to catch the attention of their passionate support base.\r\n\r\n\u201cI always love being a part of the Tonga team.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile the Sea Eagles enforcer says he is "just focused on Manly" at the moment, there is no doubt that if the opportunity arose, he would be a strong veteran presence for Tonga.