Parramatta Eels halfback and New South Wales Blues five-eighth Mitchell Moses has slammed the NRL's match review committee over their decision to ban Dylan Brown.

Brown collided with referee Gerard Sutton during Monday afternoon's King's Birthday game against the Canterbury Bulldogs, which the blue and white went on to win.

It came on the same weekend - just 24 hours later - as Jarome Luai colliding with a referee during the Wests Tigers loss to the Penrith Panthers.

Luai wasn't charged for his run in, while Brown was hit with a Grade 2 contrary conduct charge, leading to a one-match suspension.

The Parramatta five-eighth accepted the early guilty plea to confirm his suspension on Monday.

Speaking to AAP from State of Origin camp where he is preparing for Game 2 which will be played in Perth next Wednesday, Moses unloaded on the MRC, suggesting they are 'all over the shop'.

"I don't understand it," Moses told the publication.

"He's competing for the ball, he's got his eyes up for the ball.

"I don't know what you want him to do, stop competing and pull out of the play? Obviously the ref is there but it's a hard one.

"The judiciary is probably just making up their own charges at the moment. It's all over the shop."

The charge sparked outrage with the rugby league universe given Brown appeared to have eyes for the football, and that referee Sutton virtually stopped in his running line.

Brown will now need to be replaced for next weekend's clash with the Gold Coast Titans after a bye this weekend.

Brown's incident wasn't the only one to cause controversy over the weekend after Zac Hosking was charged over a seemingly accidental crusher on the same afternoon Moses Leota wasn't charged for a crusher tackle with a lift and drop motion.