The Gold Coast Titans' training numbers were lowered to just 14 players on Friday as a majority of their squad are currently placed in isolation.

All three Queensland clubs have had players and staff forced to follow the state's COVID-19 health and safety protocols after either contracting the virus or being listed as a close contact.

The Broncos have had as many as 16 players test positive for the virus, while the Cowboys have had 10 positive tests of their own.

Now, according to The Gold Coast Bulletin, 23 Gold Coast players are currently in isolation, leading to a small showing at Titans training this week.

Embed from Getty Images

Star forward David Fifta was among those not in attendance at training, as per the News Corp report.

The Titans join their local rivals, as well as the Panthers and Knights, in having a significant number of players currently in isolation.

More than 100 NRL players have reportedly tested positive for the virus, with that number growing rapidly as clubs make their return to pre-season training.