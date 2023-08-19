The Gold Coast Titans will be praying that young star Jayden Campbell will not miss an extended period of time on the sidelines after he suffered a disastrous knee injury against the Panthers on Saturday night.

Taking on the Panthers' defence midway through the second half, Campbell sustained a non-contact knee injury as he attempted to side-step his way past the line.

Assisted from the field, early reports indicated the he may have a kneecap issue injury but it was revealed that the club were testing the youngster for an ACL tear- that would see him miss an extended period of time and the majority of next season.

“He is currently in the dressing room, he has a team of medical staff around him. They are currently still assessing that knee,” James Hooper said on Fox League after he exited the field.

“Critically, he hasn't moved from the massage bench... they have put a brace on it and he is being supporteed by some of the other Titans injury brigade.”

Following the match, Titans coach Jim Lenihan spoke about the injury to Campbell at the press conference, during which he admitted he would be having his fingers crossed for his recovery.

"Obviously we're gonna have to get it scanned, hopefully it might be just a (dislocated) kneecap, which will probably be a best case situation," Titans coach Jim Lenihan said.

"There was a bit of fear it could have been an ACL but obviously we'll have to just see what happens with scans but fingers crossed."

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

Unfortunately for the Gold Coast Titans, outside back Phil Sami also failed to finish the game and is set to be unavailable for the remainder of the season after Lenihan indicated he endured a Lisfranc injury.