There are fears that Roosters veteran Jake Friend’s NRL career is over.

Friend suffered a brutal concussion last weekend against Manly and was seen “convulsing” on the ground.

The 31-year-old has a worrying history with concussions having suffered three in the past six months alone.

Jake Friend failed to return after suffering a concussion today. His 3rd concussion in 6 months after 2 in Aug/Sept 2020, also suffered 1 in each of 2017/18. Each concussion situation individual, recovery varies. Will have to pass thru protocols but further testing may be coming pic.twitter.com/A7lcfN0Udi — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 13, 2021

Speaking on Fox League’s Big League Wrap, reporter James Hooper expressed the fears many NRL fans are feeling surrounding Friend’s future in the game.

“I think there’s major concerns,” he said.

“You could see where Jake was convulsing on the ground, he was in a really bad way. He has a history of concussion — this isn’t a new injury for him — also just the toll that the game has taken on his body.

“He’s a three-time premiership winning dummy half, he plays as tough as any No.9 in the game and from bleeding on the lungs, to bicep issues, to elbow issues, to sternum issues, he’s had a variety of injuries.

“I think there are some genuine concerns.”

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Friend’s career is as good as over after the latest head-knock.

Confirmation of a dislocated wrist for Adam Keighran, looking at a 6-8 weeks recovery (via @DarcieMcDonald). Sam Verrills not expected to be available next week, & with Jake Friend’s concussion Freddie Lussick was pulled from Cup game today as he’s a good chance to start in Rd2 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 14, 2021

The Roosters are no strangers to these issue with Friend’s co-captain Boyd Cordner taking time away from the game to deal with his concussion issues as well.

The Tri-colours will face Wests on Sunday as they look to back up their 46-4 victory over the Sea Eagles from Round 1.