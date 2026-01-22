Reed Mahoney has vowed to keep things simple as he begins a new chapter with the North Queensland Cowboys, embracing a refreshed mindset following a turbulent exit from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

The experienced hooker has joined the Cowboys on a three-year deal and is set to take over the club's starting No.9 role following the departure of Reece Robson, forming a new spine combination alongside Scott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden.

After a career-best stretch at the Parramatta Eels, Mahoney's final season at the Bulldogs proved challenging.

His minutes dwindled late in the year as coach Cameron Ciraldo opted to go in a different direction, with the hooker eventually dropped during the Bulldogs' finals campaign.

Now settled in Townsville, Mahoney says the move north has allowed him to reset, both mentally and professionally.

“I'm just going to come here and be Reed,” Mahoney told SEN.

“Work hard, make people better around me, and share that love between the boys while working towards a common goal.”

The 164-game veteran admitted the way his Bulldogs tenure ended provided added motivation heading into the 2026 campaign, insisting he still feels he has plenty to offer at NRL level.

“I feel like I'm only halfway through my career,” he said.

I know what I bring to a team now, my strengths, what I need to keep improving, and I just want to enjoy my footy.”

Mahoney has also spoken glowingly about Cowboys coach Todd Payten, describing his open-door approach as a key factor in helping him settle quickly into his new surroundings.

“He's really open-minded and loves questions… When you've got a coach like that, everyone's eager to learn,” Mahoney said.

The Cowboys enter 2026 under pressure following a disappointing 12th-place finish last season, with consistency once again the major focus.

Mahoney's experience and voice around the ruck are expected to play a crucial role as North Queensland look to steady their spine and re-establish themselves as finals contenders.