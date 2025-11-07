The Brisbane Broncos are spoiled with young stars, especially in the halves.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire has declared his faith in rising playmaker Coby Black, despite the club's recent halfback reshuffle and the impending arrival of Jonah Pezet.

Maguire confirmed that while competition for the No.7 jersey is heating up, the 19-year-old remains firmly in the club's long-term plans.

“I haven't given up on Coby at all,” Maguire told Code Sports.

“I have two young halves who are hungry to come in and get better… they are the future.”

The Broncos have also signed North Queensland Cowboys halfback Tom Duffy on a one-year deal, joining Black in the mix as Maguire looks to build depth behind Adam Reynolds, whose future beyond 2026 remains uncertain.

Pezet is set to join the Broncos in 2027, adding another layer of competition for the playmaking role.

“We have signed Jonah Pezet, but that's in 12 months' time when he comes into the equation,” Maguire said.

“For Tom and Coby, they're on our books this season, and Coby has had a good 12 months of development.”

Black, who turns 20 in March, has been part of the Broncos' system for two years, but remains off-contract for 2027.

Maguire believes his next pre-season will be crucial in determining his future.

“I've been really pleased with how Coby is developing,” Maguire said.

“With Tom coming in, he'll add to the strengths of our halves.

“Young halves can get thrown in too early, and I'm conscious of that.”

The young prospect has long been viewed as Reynolds' successor, but Maguire insists his focus is on nurturing the club's depth rather than rushing the transition.

“I know we've got Jonah, but at the end of the day, you need to have depth with your spine,” he added.

Whoever wins the halfback role is expected to partner star five-eighth Ezra Mam.