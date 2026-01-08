Brisbane Broncos superstar Reece Walsh is wasting no time setting the tone for 2026, with coach Michael Maguire impressed by the fullback's condition and attitude as he returns to pre-season training at Red Hill.

Fresh off a Clive Churchill Medal-winning performance in last year's grand final, Walsh has hit the ground running as the Broncos prepare to defend their premiership, drawing praise for both his fitness and mindset.

While Walsh's recent “Ripped Reece” social media post sparked plenty of online chatter, Maguire played it down, confirming the 23-year-old has reported back in outstanding shape.

“He's got a bit of fun about him,” Maguire told the Daily Telegraph.

“It's nice to see his personality and it keeps everyone entertained, but he's in good shape too, which is good.”

Walsh ended the 2025 season in scintillating form, producing a finals series for the ages as Brisbane snapped their 19-year premiership drought.

His Grand Final performance against the Melbourne Storm has already been labelled by some as the greatest individual display in a decider.

Despite that success, Maguire believes Walsh is only just getting started.

“I think he understands he's got a lot in his game that he can keep getting better at,” the Broncos coach said.

After a disrupted start to last season due to injury, Walsh exploded during Brisbane's finals campaign, culminating in his Clive Churchill Medal-winning display in the club's final match of the year.

The Broncos are hopeful that greater continuity across their spine will allow Walsh to elevate his game even further in 2026, after a stop-start year that saw key playmakers spend limited time together.