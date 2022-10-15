New Zealand coach Michael Maguire has put his faith in Joseph Manu ahead of the Rugby League World Cup to prove himself as the "best fullback" in the tournament.

Manu has been kept out of the fullback position while playing for the Roosters, with teammate James Tedesco locking down the role, but Maguire is keen to see what Manu can do when the Kiwi's take on Lebanon on Monday.

Speaking to nrl.com.au ahead of the start of the tournament, Maguire said that the World Cup presented Manu with an opportunity to "own" his role in the squad.

“I'd like to see him become the best fullback in the tournament. That would be something nice for Joey to achieve,” Maguire said.

"I can't wait to see him play at this tournament. I think he's going to be a real star.

“We all know what he's capable of and now he's got his opportunity at fullback.

“I know he does love playing fullback, it's something we have spoken about, he's just in a [Roosters] team that's also got a few other handy players, so they play him in a bit of a dual role there at club land.

“Now that he can own it, I think we are going to see some really good performances from Joey Manu.”

26-year-old Manu has made 137 appearances for the Roosters since his debut in 2016, including the 2018 and 2019 grand final wins, but is now chasing glory on the world stage.

“It's the now for us, we are the ones in the Kiwi jumper and it's up to us to write our own history in this jersey,” Manu said.

“I believe in this team. I feel like we have got a good side here and it's just about putting these pool games together. We are excited… we have just got to deliver on the paddock.

“There are a lot of great players playing for different teams and that's the exciting thing with this World Cup, it's probably the most competitive yet.”