Sydney Roosters star five-eighth Luke Keary is set to make a major decision on his NRL future this week, announcing his retirement.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season, the three-time premiership winner has suffered multiple head knocks and concussions over the past few seasons after joining the Sydney Roosters in 2017.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Keary is set to announce his retirement this week, with the club having organised a press conference to occur later in the week.

In a surprising decision due to him recently signing a contract extension for 2025 less than three months ago, it is understood that it will cost him approximately $800,000 in contract earnings and will be the club's fourth departure at the end of the season.

Outside backs Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu will depart for rugby union, while veteran enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves also announced his retirement from the NRL earlier this season and will join Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League.

The Herald reports that the playmaker will break the news to his teammates on Monday afternoon and will inform them that he will decide to hang up the boots at the conclusion of the season.

Raised in Raceview, Queensland, Keary began his NRL career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2013 to 2016 before making the switch to arch-rivals Sydney Roosters.

At the Roosters, he has become an icon of the club, appearing in 149 games to date, including two NRL premierships.

His form at Bondi also saw him represent the Australian Kangaroos in 2018 and the NSW Blues in the 2020 State of Origin series.

The Irish international's abrupt retirement means all eyes will be on halves partner Sam Walker. Walker is contracted until the end of next season but is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

The Roosters will be aiming to lock him up long-term, while Connor Watson and Sandon Smith are the likely options to join the halves next season, while there have been big wraps on Toby Rodwell.

The son of former player Brett Rodwell, Toby is regarded as the next-best NRL playmaker at the Roosters and is in the club's SG Ball Cup team and represented the U17s NSW Blues last year along with Zach Fittler.