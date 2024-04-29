Sydney Roosters star five-eighth Luke Keary has made a major decision on his NRL future this week, announcing his retirement.

Contracted until the end of the 2025 season, the three-time premiership winner has suffered multiple head knocks and concussions over the past few seasons after joining the Sydney Roosters in 2017.

In a surprising decision due to him recently signing a contract extension for 2025 less than three months ago, it is understood that it will cost him approximately $800,000 in contract earnings and will be the club's fourth departure at the end of the season.

Outside backs Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu will depart for rugby union, while veteran enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves also announced his retirement from the NRL earlier this season and will join Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League.

“After 12 seasons and 27 years playing the game I love, I have decided this will be my last and that I will be retiring at the end of the year.

"It's a decision I have had thought long and hard about and I know it's the right one for me and my family,” said Keary in a statement.

“Rugby League has been a huge part of my life, and I'm proud of the career I've had.

“Rugby League is the ultimate team sport, and I wouldn't be here today without my teammates, coaches, support staff, family, friends and mentors.

“From my first coaches Paul Griffin and Mark Mahoney to my Under 20s coach Ben Gardiner who nurtured me into first grade, to Matt King who has been there from day dot as a player then coach, and most importantly a mate.

“And my two Head coaches. Madge (Michael Maguire), you gave me first shot and I'll be forever grateful to you. You took me in as a kid and taught me how to be a first grader. The lessons and toughness you ingrained in me have stayed with me my whole career.

“To Robbo (Trent Robinson), I feel so privileged to have had the chance to play under you. From the day I got the Roosters it felt like home for me, you've been a mentor and mate for eight years. We've enjoyed success and hardship and I couldn't have asked for a better coach through the whole journey.

"From me and my family, I want to say thank you for the opportunity you have given me to become the best player I could be over the last eight years.

“It's been a huge honour to play most of my career with the Sydney Roosters. This Club and this area have become my home and I can't thank all the staff, and all our members and sponsors enough."

Raised in Raceview, Queensland, Keary began his NRL career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs from 2013 to 2016 before making the switch to arch-rivals Sydney Roosters.

At the Roosters, he has become an icon of the club, appearing in 149 games to date, including two NRL premierships.

His form at Bondi also saw him represent the Australian Kangaroos in 2018 and the NSW Blues in the 2020 State of Origin series.

The Irish international's abrupt retirement means all eyes will be on halves partner Sam Walker. Walker is contracted until the end of next season but is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1.

The Roosters will be aiming to lock him up long-term, while Connor Watson and Sandon Smith are the likely options to join the halves next season, while there have been big wraps on Toby Rodwell.

The son of former player Brett Rodwell, Toby is regarded as the next-best NRL playmaker at the Roosters and is in the club's SG Ball Cup team and represented the U17s NSW Blues last year along with Zach Fittler.

“I want you all to know that every time I put that Roosters jersey on, I gave every bit of myself to it and through the good and bad I hope I have been able to make you all proud," he added.

“To our Chairman Nick Politis and all the Board, thanks for the unwavering support you have shown on and off the field. You welcomed me and my family with open arms and have left in imprint that will be with us for life.

“I can honestly say that I've been lucky to be surrounded by greatness my whole career, from my teammates at Souths in that 2014 team, to some of the greatest players I've ever played with at the Roosters, especially all the boys part of the 2018 and 2019 teams, many I'm proud to call my closest friends.

"The admiration I have for you all will stay with me for life. To my current teammates, we're a tight group and I'm so privileged every time I get to run out with you.

“Most importantly, I'd like to thank my family; my parents for everything they did to support me, my brothers for always being there, and most of all my wife Amy and our boys Hudson, Brodie and Riley.

"They're the four most important people in the world to me and I can't wait to spend more time with them.

“I'm looking forward to taking on the new challenges in my post-footy career, but right now, my main focus is on giving my all for this great club for the remainder of our 2024 campaign.

I'm excited about what we are building towards, and I look forward to creating special memories throughout the rest of the year,” said Keary.