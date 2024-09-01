Former English NRL forward James Graham has been confirmed to make his professional wrestling debut in October.

While there is a track record of NRL players - both present and former - getting into the ring, it has generally been in the sport of boxing.

Graham though will focus his energy on wrestling, where he will make his debut in the PWA (Professional Wrestling Australia) promotion on October 13 through a tag match where he will be with Jack J.Bonza against The Regime, made up of Backman and Ricky South.

https://www.instagram.com/pwaaustralia/reel/C_Sjw1yOAMB/

The now 38-year-old has been retired from rugby league since the end of 2020, having played a staggering 423 games during his career in both Australia and England.

Debuting in 2003 at St Helens, he played 225 games for the high-ranking English club before making the move to the NRL in 2012, where he played 135 games with the Canterbury Bulldogs through to the end of 2017, playing in a pair of grand finals for the team during that period.

He then shifted to the St George Illawarra Dragons where he played another 51 games, then went back to England to play the final 12 games of his career with St Helens.

Graham has been heavily involved in the media since his retirement, launching his own podcast - The Bye Round Podcast - and working across various organisations including Triple M and Fox Sports.

The event featuring Graham's debut in the squared circle will be held at the Metro Theatre in Sydney.