Three-time premiership-winner Luke Keary is set to take his place in the Sydney Roosters line-up for their Round 1 clash against the Dolphins.

Keary has had repeated issues with concussion in recent years, sitting out a five-week period last season after copping yet another blow to the head.

The five-eighth copped a knock to his jaw at training a week ago, enough to force the former Rabbitoh out of both trial matches.

The latest knock was a real concern for the 31-year-old, who has a long standing history with head injuries. The No.6 copped five concussions in 18 months between 2018 and 2019, and the issue still continues to rear its head.

Former Rooster co-captains Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner both retired effective immediately in 2021 due to their concussion history, and while it's a real concern for Keary, current skipper James Tedesco is confident he'll be fine for Round 1.

“He is fine,” Tedesco told The Daily Telegraph.

“He obviously had it last week before the first trial he was due to play. He will be fine - he will be ready to go for round one.

“There is no point risking him for a trial. He has had a great pre-season - him and Sammy Walker have been looking so sharp.”

Joseph Manu is also sidelined after suffering a minor facial fracture in Queenstown, missing both trials, however 'Teddy' is confident both he and Keary would take their places against the Dolphins.

“You are going to have those knocks,” he said.

“As long as it wasn't serious and he wasn't having any bad headaches or repercussions, he will be fine. I guess there is no point throwing him into a trial. Get him right, a few weeks off.

“Everyone goes so hard. They (Keary and Manu) were both accidental things. It wasn't about someone taking each other's heads off.”

Tedesco has been named for the Roosters second trial match, and is expected to play at least the full first-half of the contest as a lead into the Dolphins match.