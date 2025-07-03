A three-time NRL premiership winner, former South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Rabbitohs playmaker Luke Keary is reportedly set to leave the Super League before the expiration of his contract.

Deciding to hang up the boots on his NRL career at the end of last season, the five-eighth chose to embark on a new journey and made the switch to the Super League competition with the Catalans Dragons.

However, the 33-year-old has struggled in the competition and failed to find consistency, with only eight try assists in 16 matches as his side sits in ninth place at the moment.

Initially signing a contract with the French club until the end of 2026, reports have now emerged that he is set to leave sooner than expected.

According to All Out Rugby League, Keary is set to depart the Catalans Dragons at the end of this season and has already informed individuals at the club of his decision.

This will see him become the latest spine player to exit Catalans following Arthur Mourge (Hull KR), Sam Tomkins (retirement) and Theo Fages (off-contract).

Ending his stint in the Super League competition one year before the expiry of his contract, Keary's reported exit comes after he made comments saying that the competition is horrendous and is nearly unwatchable.

"If (the NRL) don't buy it, they're in a lot of trouble ... all the players are open to it," Keary told Wide World of Sports.

"I'll go on the record saying (the Super League) is in such a bad way, the game is horrendous over here.

"It's the product, the coverage, the news around the game; there is zero. There is zero.

"You watch the games, they're near unwatchable. The way Sky do it now, or whoever's got it, it's near unwatchable, and the players all know it. I can't follow it and I f---ing play in it."