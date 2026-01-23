Wests Tigers star half Jarome Luai has confirmed he will play five-eighth rather than halfback in 2026.

Luai, who joined the Tigers ahead of the 2025 season from the Penrith Panthers, was originally set to play halfback for the joint-venture, and did so during his first few months based at Concord.

A move to five-eighth mid-way through the season though brought with it improved form for Luai, and he has now admitted in an interview with News Corp that he understands his best position is the number six jersey, rather than the number seven.

“I know I said I came here to play seven, be Batman, whereas now I'm doing what this team needs me to be, and that's me at my best, “ Luai told the publication.

“I've been at my best in the six, letting me do what I do. Eyes-up footy, take a bit of pressure off my plate, and we've got guys that can do that. And it's just me trusting in my teammates now.”

The star, who played State of Origin again in 2025 but couldn't inspire the Blues to a series win, was the great hope for the Tigers after his signing from Penrith where he was involved in four straight premierships.

Penrith themselves couldn't win a fifth straight without Luai, although still had a better season than the Tigers, who finished the season outside the top eight amid controversy surrounding the club's ownership and board.

Improvement was apparent as coach Benji Marshall got his hands on the rebuild of the operation, and Luai at six was a big part of that.

It now appears Latu Fainu and Adam Doueihi will squabble over the number seven jumper to partner Luai in the halves while the club continues to work off the field to take player options out of Luai's deal, and to re-sign Jahream Bula who Zero Tackle understand has made contact more than once with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Luai though is committed to the Tigers for now, and said during the interview that he can promise a finals appearance for the embattled club this season.

“We're playing finals, bro,” Luai said.

“It's not just me that believes in that. It's the whole team this time around.

“I think it was just sort of just me hoping that last year. But I'm not hoping, bro. I know we're going to make finals."

The Tigers open their season in Round 2 at home against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday, March 14 at Leichhardt Oval.