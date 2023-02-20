NRL clubs have begun pursuits to sign St Helens youngster Jack Welsby, the star standout in the Saints' victory over the Panthers.

The fullback is still under contract at St Helens for another three years until the end of 2025, however, NRL clubs are hoping to sign him in either for the 2026, 2027 or 2028 season.

Currently 21-years old, Welsby would either be in his late-20s or early-30s when he begins his career in Australia, with clubs keeping a close eye on him, he could generate as much as a three-year deal worth $2.75 million.

If Welsby does sign a contract for an NRL club, they will be eager to get him out of England with an early release. This could see him join the NRL in 2025.

"What you'd do is sign him for 2026, '27 and '28 and then try and work hard to get him out of St Helens for 2025," said one NRL official according to the Daily Telegraph.

"With a year to go, the NRL club would then pay St Helens a transfer fee."

"Clubs will look at signing him for three years from 2026 – announce it and not make any further statement – before starting to raise an early release with St Helens after 2024." Welsby has been a key part of the St Helens dynasty, being apart of the squad for their four consecutive Super League titles, and featuring in the last three deciders. During this time he has made 84 appearances and scored 39 tries. He has also represented England, making his debut in the Rugby League World Cup last year. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Bulldogs have already made a play for Welsby meeting with St Helens officials last week. However, it appears the Dolphins would emerge favourites for the Englishman's signature, with current Dolphins' assistant and former St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf set to take the reins in a few years time. "Welsby would make it out here. A lot of English backs don't make the transition to the NRL but he would do it successfully," an NRL club CEO said. "Welsby would be a great signing for a club with a fullback near the end of his career in two, three years' time."