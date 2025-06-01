The NRL are reportedly set to lock in the future of Magic Round, with the showpiece event of the regular season set to remain in Brisbane until at least 2032.

First launched by the NRL after seeing its success in England, Magic Round has been played in Brisbane for every installment so far, dating back to 2019.

While it was cancelled in 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been held every other year, with crowds again peaking this year where the three-day average was 49,775.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is marginally up on the 49,732 from last year, but is the third year in a row where Suncorp Stadium has been at capacity for all three days of the event, having gone close in 2021 and 2022.

Women's State of Origin has also been added to the event in recent years, with Game 1 of the series being played in Brisbane the day before Magic Round kicks off.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys flew to Brisbane during the week just gone where he spent time with Queensland premier David Crisafulli, with an agreement regarding the future of Magic Round almost over the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it stands, the contract for Magic Round to be hosted in Brisbane runs until the end of 2027, with a five-year extension to take it through to the same year as the Olympic Games come to the Queensland capital.

There is a feeling through the game that Brisbane is the only city that could pull off Magic Round, and the event is a major economic boost for the region, with fans travelling from around Australia and internationally to attend.

How it will work when the NRL moves to a nine-game weekend in 2027 following the addition of the Perth Bears remains to be seen, with the field condition holding up well each year so far, but time slots already stretched to fit eight games across one weekend at the same stadium.