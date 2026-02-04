Zac Lomax is understood to have attempted to backflip on his departure from the Parramatta Eels.

The latest bombshell comes after Parramatta alleged that they had uncovered Lomax was in negotiations with R360 prior to his release from the Eels, and that he was in preliminary talks with the Melbourne Storm prior to that club approaching the Eels.

Lomax, who was released by the Eels at the end of 2025 to seek opportunities outside of the NRL, reportedly told the club he had no desire to play in the NRL again, but The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed the Eels were approached to see if there was any appetite for Lomax to return to the west of Sydney following his release, and the collapse of R360.

Per the report, the Eels had no interest in taking Lomax back, and suspected it was a "cynical play" that could be brought up if the matter needed to be heard in court, which it now will on Thursday and Friday.

It's also understood that, as part of the move, Melbourne may have picked up forward Ryan Matterson to free up salary cap space from Parramatta, but the move never eventuated.

Matterson is out of favour at Parramatta, although reports suggest he has had a strong pre-season and could force his way back into first-grade.

R360 was originally set to launch in 2026, but has been postponed to 2028.

The latest development comes after the Eels claimed from court documents that Lomax had engaged in talks with R360 prior to his release from Parramata, and that the Storm had lodged a provisional contract in the NRL's portal prior to approaching the Eels to discuss the terms of Lomax's release.

The matter is heading to court because of the release terms, which Lomax believes are not enforcable. If they are, it will stop him from playing for a rival club in the NRL without Parramatta's express permission prior to the end of the 2028 season.