Zac Lomax's agent has publicly come out and stated that the former Origin winger will make significantly more money fighting for a Wallabies jersey than what he was currently on in the NRL.

Lomax's legal journey has been settled, which will see the talented winger sign with the Western Force rugby union club with immediate effect.

With premature exits on big contracts from the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels, player manager Clinton Schifcofske told Code Sports that Lomax has made a smart decision that will set him up financially while also chasing a dream of being a part of a Wallabies Rugby Union World Cup squad.

"No one knows what Zac's on and it's no one's business, but he hasn't taken a haircut at all," Schifcofske said.

"If he's the real deal in rugby union, which I think he will be, he'll be rewarded.

"As a centre and a winger in rugby league, they're the least paid players in the team.

"But it's not about the money for Zac. It's about the opportunity to go and do something different, and he's brave enough to make that decision as well. So I commend him on that."

Schifcofske also confirmed that Lomax was released by the Eels to pursue the R360 competition before it eventually fell through, and that left him with a few options in terms of where he was going to go next.

It was also revealed that a rugby union berth was his priority, and Lomax spent his early junior years applying his trade in the 15-man code.

"He wanted to do the R360 thing," Schifcofske said.

"He knew the pros and the cons and the pitfalls of it, and he's prepared to take that chance.

"We had an idea of what he wanted to do if that didn't eventuate, and it was rugby union.

"Then obviously the Storm come knocking – we didn't explore that. Every NRL player in the comp is going to listen to the Storm if they come knocking.

"Obviously, that didn't work out.

"That just made it easier for him anyway. He took the option that was his preference in the first place."

Whether Lomax will return to the NRL in 2028 is unknown; however, a successful campaign in the World Cup may see him stay in the code for good, with courts settlements claiming he won't be available for selection in the NRL for two years.