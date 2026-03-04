It has only been one day since Zac Lomax's contract situation has been settled, with the star winger set to miss out on two years in the game after the Eels engaged in a legal spat with the Melbourne Storm over his playing future.

It will see Lomax be available to play in the NRL in 2028; however, in the meantime, he can looks elsewhere out of the code for opportunities.

It didn't take Lomax long, as being reported by the Daily Telegraph, he was photographed outside Rugby Australia headquarters on Tuesday morning.

#Breaking: There are fears exiled NRL star Zac Lomax could be lost to rugby league forever. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/oC8v2IMIf4 pic.twitter.com/RZTGod7vd0 — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) March 4, 2026

The gifted outside back may find himself in the rival code, which could potentially lead to him leaving the 13-man code for good.

With the Rugby World Cup taking place at the end of next year, it gives Lomax an excellent opportunity to showcase his skill in a bid to get picked up by the Wallabies.

Although it might just be a short-term fit.

Two years in a rugby system to keep match-fit and earn some income is a great audition tape for NRL clubs, who (with the Eels consent) are allowed to sign Lomax for November 1 2027 onwards.

Whether Lomax is interested in playing in the NRL again is unknown, however, the Origin star now has a few options after a messy few months in the downfall of his contract at the Eels and the noise surrounding his move to R360.