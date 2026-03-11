After months of legal proceedings and media guesswork, Zac Lomax has locked up his near future, joining Australian rugby side, Western Force, on a two-year deal.\n\nIf he were to have stayed in rugby league, a move to the Melbourne Storm was most likely, but rumours suggest the Perth Bears were also keen on securing Lomax's services.\n\nHaving played under Mal Meninga in the Australian Kangaroos set up, some were under the impression Lomax had desires to reunite with the Bears' inaugural head coach.\n\nHowever, the 26-year-old swiftly denied those rumours, but not without praising his former coach.\n\n\n\n"Mal's a legend, and I've been super grateful to be able to be coached by him," Lomax told SEN WA Sportsday.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"Mate, I love him, and… I've learned heaps off him over the years that I've been coached by him, and he's got enough on his plate, I think, he's trying to get a team together.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"But for me, mate, I'm obviously locked in here, and I can't wait to rip in rugby union-wise."\n\n[caption id="attachment_230466" align="alignnone" width="594"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 29: Zac Lomax of the Eels warms up before the round 26 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels at Go Media Stadium on August 29, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nSimply put, the last few months have seen Lomax be the subject of pure speculation.\n\nBut with the code-switch confirmed, Lomax is ]ready to get stuck into this new chapter of his life.\n\n\n"The decision's been made, and I guess there was a fair bit of speculation for a long period of time, but to finally come up with a decision and get it sorted, I'm super stoked and can't wait to move over there," he said.\n\n\n\n"It gives people a lot of things to talk about, and that's why we play it: to give back to the fans and keep everyone amused.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"Obviously, some take a little bit more liking to some things, some don't, but at the end of the day, it's a game of footy, and I've been able to make a decision and back the people over at the Force.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n"It's going to be a hell of a ride, and one I can't wait to rip into."\n\nLomax is expected to make his rugby union debut in two weeks against the Chiefs.