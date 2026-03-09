Former NRL star Zac Lomax has signed a two-year deal with Rugby Australia, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting he will be with the Western Force.\n\nThe deal is expected to take effect immediately, changing from the 13-man code to the 15-man code.\n\nIt opens the door for Lomax to represent the Wallabies at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which starts in October next year, with this current deal ending at the end of 2027.\n\nIt also, however, means that by the end of 2027, he can sign (with the Parramatta Eels' consent) with another NRL club to undergo their preseason in November that year.\n\nIt is being reported that an official announcement will be made within the next hour.\n\n