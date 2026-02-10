Zac Lomax's road back to the NRL has taken another twist, with the NRL banning him from training with any team until the completion of his court case.

The former Parramatta Eels star was released by the blue and gold at the end of 2025 to seek opportunities outside of the NRL, namely in the Saudi Arabian-backed R360 competition.

That was supposed to launch at the back-end of 2026, however, has been postponed to 2028, leaving Lomax in limbo.

It was reported at one stage that the outside back, who told Parramatta he had no interest in playing rugby league again, and even offered to pay his way out of his deal with the club, was in talks with Super Rugby outfits the Western Force and Brumbies, however, the Melbourne Storm eventually came knocking.

The Eels had inserted a clause in Lomax's deal however ensuring he couldn't play against the club until at least 2029 without their express permission.

That is now headed to court, with Lomax believing the terms of the release aren't binding, and the Storm alleged to have lodged a contract on the NRL's portal for Lomax to play in 2026 without consulting the blue and gold.

It's believed the Eels are still open to parting ways properly with Lomax, but would need some form of compensation to do so.

The court case was originally due to be held this week, however, all reports are that is now going to be delayed into March, past the official start of the season in Las Vegas, and in the week leading up to Parramatta and Melbourne playing the opening game of the campaign on Australian soil.

It will mean Lomax is a certainty to not be available for that game, but the NRL's training ban means even if he is cleared to play, it will be some time before he can be adapted into an NRL game.

Lomax, at the very least, will have the blessing of Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys to return to the field, but whether that means anything will only be able to be worked out after the course case and contract lodging from Melbourne if successful.