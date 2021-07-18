Zac Lomax and Daniel Alvaro are set to fly to Queensland today on their own chartered flight, before spending 14 days in isolation.

The only two players who refused to sign the NRL's sworn document regarding the events which took place at Paul Vaughan's property two weeks ago in a house party which breached both the NRL's COVID protocols, and the New South Wales state government public health order, Lomax and Alvaro have been isolating in Sydney.

While the ten teammates who also attended the party were allowed to return to training on Monday after signing the document, Lomax and Alvaro refused to on legal advice.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the duo were originally due to fly out with the families of players over the weekend, however, that was changed after the Queensland government removed access for players' families to arrive in the state.

All 12 players - Daniel Alvaro, Gerard Beale Jack Bird, Jack De Belin, Matt Dufty, Kaide Ellis, Tyrell Fuimaono, Josh Kerr, Blake Lawrie, Zac Lomax, Josh McGuire and Corey Norman - who attended the house party were hit with a one-game suspension, however, it's understood Lomax and Alvaro will both be able to serve their suspensions while in Queensland quarantine.

It means they will both miss games against the Titans and Rabbitohs in the next fortnight, having already missed the Dragons horrific second half fade out to the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

While the Dragons have four games to deal with their suspension chaos, Lomax and Alvaro being out of three of those games will only add to the difficulties of the Red V.

St George Illawarra are currently clinging onto a spot at the bottom of the top eight and with a difficult run home, the next three weeks could prove vital in their quest to play finals footy.